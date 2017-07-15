Don't sweat it! Atlanta ranked nation's 7th sweatiest city

Businessman wiping his brow (Photo: Creatas)

Atlanta has been ranked one of the sweatiest cities in the nation.

The ranking came out last week from the marketing team behind Honeywell Fans, who obviously have some interest in such a survey.

"To identify the sweatiest cities across the nation, we looked at data in a number of national records to determine the percentage of homes without central air conditioning, the popularity of public transportation and citywide bike sharing programs, as well as the cities with the 'hottest' professions," said Dr. Ted Myatt, who led the study.

"Information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and the U.S. Census Bureau were used to determine a city's average summer temperatures and population density when identifying the 2017 Sweatiest Cities," he said.

Here are the top 10:

New York Washington, D.C. Chicago Miami Boston Philadelphia Atlanta Tampa Houston New Orleans

Of course, Honeywell would love for some sweaty Atlantans to choose some of their products to make their days more comfortable.

