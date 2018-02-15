Doorbell rings itself, saves Texas couple after home catches fire

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN, Texas -- A ringing doorbell is to thank for waking up an East Austin couple after a fire broke out in their attic overnight. They did not have working smoke alarms.

Austin firefighters are calling this a freak accident. They said when they arrived at this home off Shenandoah Drive, it had actually been slowly smoldering for hours.

"When we first got there, there really wasn't a whole lot to show," Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief Josh Portie said.

Firefighters said it appears there was an electrical short in the attic that also activated a wire to the doorbell. The doorbell started ringing, the couple woke up and walked to the door before they smelled smoke and called for help.

"To my knowledge, I can't think of any fires that I've personally gone on that it was just by chance that the fire was still localized and kept to the size it was and had that shorting," Portie said. "I mean, it's completely a freak accident, but fortunate obviously for a lot of people."

The couple is now staying with friends and heir neighbors are pitching in to clean up the home so they can move back in.

Austin firefighters said this is a good reminder to make sure your smoke detectors are working and if you don't have them, the fire department can install one for free. Call them at (512) 974-0299 to set up an appointment. To learn more, click here.

