Dozens of smokeless tobacco products recalled

The U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company has voluntarily recalled dozens of Copenhagen, Husky, and Skoal chewing tobacco, according to a release from Altria.
The recall was initiated after several consumers complained about find sharp, foreign metal objects inside their cans.
It notes a majority of cans were not affected, but the products are being pulled and returned to distributors anyway.
Consumers should contact USSTC at 1-866-201-9136 to return the product for a refund.
For a full list of affected products, click here.
