Choir raises money for trip to sing for fallen officers

DALLAS -- They share a profession and a passion for music.
Every Tuesday night you'll find the Dallas Police Choir hard at work at First United Methodist Church Downtown Dallas.
"It’s better than going out to arrest someone, work an accident, write a ticket," said member Sr. Corporal Tim Cordova. "This is the fun part."
On top of their four performances a month, the group is rehearsing for a huge event happening in Washington, D.C. The reason behind it hits home.
On July 7, 2016 the law enforcement community lost five brothers in blue. They’re using their voices as a tribute.
"We want to honor the memory of the officer that made the ultimate sacrifice," said Detective Lucy Barnett. "And the best way that we can do it unlike any other law enforcement officer is through the choir."
