Choir raises money for trip to sing for fallen officers

DALLAS -- They share a profession and a passion for music.

Every Tuesday night you'll find the Dallas Police Choir hard at work at First United Methodist Church Downtown Dallas.

"It’s better than going out to arrest someone, work an accident, write a ticket," said member Sr. Corporal Tim Cordova. "This is the fun part."

On top of their four performances a month, the group is rehearsing for a huge event happening in Washington, D.C. The reason behind it hits home.

On July 7, 2016 the law enforcement community lost five brothers in blue. They’re using their voices as a tribute.

"We want to honor the memory of the officer that made the ultimate sacrifice," said Detective Lucy Barnett. "And the best way that we can do it unlike any other law enforcement officer is through the choir."

Detective Barnett directs the choir that was asked to sing at a candlelight service during National Police Week in May.

"It's a very emotional somber time, and for us to be invited to sing at that," she said. "It's going to be difficult to get through."

Still, they wouldn't miss it for the world. But they need help to make it happen. The choir is a non-profit, and members have to pay for any travel. They're fundraising to cover flights and hotels for their 28 members and they're halfway to their goal.

"We're not asking for a lot of money from everyone, just a couple of dollars goes a long way," said Cordova.

It could be enough to send them to the nation's capital to sing for those officers now here in spirit.

Copyright 2016 WFAA