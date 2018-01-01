Driver dies after head-on collision with MARTA bus

DEKALB, CO., GA - According to Stephany Fisher, a spokesperson for MARTA, they are investigating a fatal head-on collision between a MARTA bus and a passenger vehicle that took place early Monday morning.

At 1:04 a.m., a car was traveling on Clifton Springs Road near Pine Hill Road in Decatur. The car crossed the center line and hit a MARTA bus that was traveling in the opposite lane head-on.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:33 a.m.

There was one person on the bus at the time and she was treated at the scene.

