WMAZ
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Drones are crashing and disappearing in the air

Garin Flowers, WTSP 4:39 PM. EST January 09, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, FL -- We know that money doesn’t fall from trees, but apparently it can get stuck in trees or disappear in the air.

Drones are one of America’s favorite tech toys. Some are pretty cheap and easy to get in the sky.

But, along with the growing popularity, you’ll see an increase in posts on social media saying a drone has crashed or took off with the wind.

Drones come in many different shapes and sizes. They can cost more than $1,000, less than $100 or anywhere in between.

Over a 12-month period ending in April 2016, drone sales were up by 224 percent.

It’s becoming a theme every holiday, drones fly off the shelves and many end up flying off into the sky or trees.

According to the New York Times, a researcher for unmanned aerial technology with the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative tracked #dronecrashmas. And, she wasn’t disappointed. 

The FAA says flying a drone is like flying a plane. So, you should follow this checklist: 

-        I fly below 400 feet

-        I always fly within visual line of sight

-        I’m aware of FAA airspace requirements

-        I never fly over groups of people

-        I never fly over stadiums and sports events

-        I never fly near emergency response efforts

-        I never fly under the influence 

 

 

 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories