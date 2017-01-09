Drones are crashing and disappearing in the air

ST. PETERSBURG, FL -- We know that money doesn’t fall from trees, but apparently it can get stuck in trees or disappear in the air.

Drones are one of America’s favorite tech toys. Some are pretty cheap and easy to get in the sky.

But, along with the growing popularity, you’ll see an increase in posts on social media saying a drone has crashed or took off with the wind.

Drones come in many different shapes and sizes. They can cost more than $1,000, less than $100 or anywhere in between.

Over a 12-month period ending in April 2016, drone sales were up by 224 percent.

It’s becoming a theme every holiday, drones fly off the shelves and many end up flying off into the sky or trees.

According to the New York Times, a researcher for unmanned aerial technology with the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative tracked #dronecrashmas. And, she wasn’t disappointed.

The FAA says flying a drone is like flying a plane. So, you should follow this checklist:

- I fly below 400 feet

- I always fly within visual line of sight

- I’m aware of FAA airspace requirements

- I never fly over groups of people

- I never fly over stadiums and sports events

- I never fly near emergency response efforts

- I never fly under the influence

Is it okay to crash your drone into the neighbors house, and their car? Whoops. — Chris Morgan (@tdubs122) December 31, 2016

Tennessee is fantastic. I love my girl for adventuring with me, and putting up with me when I crash the drone. — Sam Jones (@JonesSam61) January 9, 2017

My brother got me a drone for xmas and while I was flying it outside, it malfunctioned and literally flew away... looked for hours... gone — Wesley Dillinger (@therilldillwes) December 28, 2016

So I got a drone for Christmas, and I didn't know how to control it, and it flew away. Forever... Like I can't find it. 😂😂 #teamheavy — Aaron Salem (@AaronSalemMusic) December 27, 2016

My dad flew his drone up into the sky and it flew away and it's gone😂😭😂 — camille (@_csmith26) December 26, 2016

The ninja turtle drone I got my nephew flew away into space cuz we didn't see the "indoor" house symbol on the box.

-Thanks 2016 — street taco ash (@ash4funnygirl) December 27, 2016

just destroyed my drone, flew it for 3 mins and the wind flew it away, sick — Hyder (@Hvders) January 9, 2017

Noah told me to try flying his drone his aunt got him and I freakin made it go out of range and $100 just flew away idk where it is 😂😩 — Chloe (@wuddupchloe) January 9, 2017

