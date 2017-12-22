EAGLE WATCH 2017: Watch bald eagles care for eggs

Harriet the bald eagle laid her second egg in her Fort Myers nest at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. (Photo: Dick Pritchett Real Estate, Southwest Florida Eagle Cam)

Eagle Watch 2017 is on!

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, Harriet the bald eagle laid an egg in her Fort Myers nest at 3:24 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19.

Harriet laid a second egg at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, according to the eagle cam's website.

For the next 30 days or so, Harriet and her mate M15 will take turns incubating the egg, maintaining the necessary 105-degree temperature the embryos need for proper development.

The eagles will continue to nurture their eggs until they feel movement and the chick scratches the inside the surface of the egg to break out.

Eagle Watch 2016 ended with the birth of E9 on Dec. 29.

We will bring you updates from the nest whenever we can!

