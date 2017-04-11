10 Central Georgia Schools removed from priority and focus school lists

Nine central Georgia schools have been removed from the Georgia Department of Education's Priority or Focus Schools lists.

The lists were released in 2015 and had a total of 243 schools listed. The nine central Georgia schools were part of 74 total schools around the state that have made the necessary improvements over the past two years to exit these lists.

The schools that were removed from these lists are:

Dodge County Middle School (was on the Focus list)

Moore Street School in Dublin (was on the Priority list)

Hancock Central Middle School (was on the Focus list)

Miller Elementary School in Houston County (was on the Focus list)

Johnson County High School (was on the Priority list)

Mattie Wells Elementary School in Jones County (was on the Focus list)

Macon County Middle School (was on the Focus list)

Wilcox County High School (was on the Priority list)

Wilkinson County Elementary School (was on the Focus list)

According to a release from the Georgia Department of Education, the state is required to identify Priority and Focus schools as part of the state's Elementary and Secondary Education Act waiver, "which granted flexibility from some provisions of No Child Left Behind."

To be included on the Priority schools list, a school must be part of the lowest performing 5% of Title I schools. This is concluded using achievement data and includes schools with a graduation rate below 60% for two consecutive years.

To be included on the Focus schools list, a school must be part of the lowest performing 10% of Title I schools. This is calculated using achievement gap data, which looks at the gap between the school's lowest performing 25% of students and the state average and sees how much the gap is closing or if it is growing.

Here are schools that remain on the state's Focus list from 2015:

Creekside Elementary School in Baldwin County

Eagle Ridge Elementary School in Baldwin County

Midway Elementary School in Baldwin County

Ballard Hudson Elementary School in Bibb County

Brookdale Elementary School in Bibb County

Lane Elementary School in Bibb County

Dodge County High School

Dublin Middle School

Susie Dasher Elementary in Dublin

Huntington Middle School in Houston County

Pearl Stephens Elementary School in Houston County

Macon County Elementary School

Fort Valley Middle School

Here are the schools that remain on the state's Priority list from 2015:

Bruce Elementary School in Bibb County

Southfield Elementary School in Bibb County

Hartley Elementary School in Bibb County

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School in Bibb County

Northeast High School in Bibb County

Riley Elementary School in Bibb County

Southwest High School in Bibb County

Westside High School in Bibb County

Williams Elementary School in Bibb County

Dooly County High School

Hancock Central High School

Macon County High School

Peach County High School

Georgia Academy for the Blind in Bibb County

Twiggs County High School

The state of Georgia will no longer identify Priority and Focus schools as part of the switch to the Every Student Succeeds Act from No Child Left Behind. They will instead identify Comprehensive Support and Improvement and Target Support and Improvement schools. The criteria for these designations is still under development and a draft of the criteria will be available for public comments this summer.

