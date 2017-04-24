College grad gets last laugh over stepdad who said he would fail

(Photo: @_justcallmekidd/Twitter)

YPSILANTI, Mich. -- He was told he wouldn't make it but on April 22, he proved his own stepdad wrong.

MLive.com reports that Eastern Michigan University student Daivon Reeder found that the best way to get revenge was to live his life well.

WDIV-TV in Detroit reports that Reeder is the oldest of four and that he moved around a lot growing up wathcing his mother struggle to provide for his family. He said that he didn't see his stepfather as a positive role model.

A photo that Reeder posted to Twitter shortly before his graduation day shows him in full graduation attire - a cap and gown covered in stoles and chords.

The words below that photo seem to tell the full story:

My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate.....4 years later he in jail & I'm well.... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bLftj8BXni — KING KIDD 🏆 (@_justcallmekidd) April 20, 2017

That message has since resonated with many across the Twitter-verse. As of Sunday afternoon, it had more than 146,000 retweets and just shy of 600,000 likes.

Reeder told WDIV that the words weren't meant to bash his stepfather but to show that the words inspired him. He now holds a degree in criminal justice with a minor in military science.

