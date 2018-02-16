Deadly shooting renews debate over arming Georgia's teachers

ATLANTA -- It has been a controversial issue in Georgia since 2014 when Governor Deal signed it into law. And while some parents and gun advocates may think it's a good idea, some teachers say it's not that simple.

The Safe Carry Protection Act gives school boards the ability to allow teachers and other staffers to carry guns anywhere on school grounds. But, in 4 years, not one school district has decided to take it on.

But the vice president of Georgia Carry thinks it could save lives.

"The prevailing policy in school districts all over the country right now is kind of a two-pronged hope approach," John Monroe said. "The first prong is we hope it just doesn't happen and the second prong is if it does happen, is we'll go hide in a closet or something and hope they don't find us. They're both kind of a victim mentality where you're just sitting by waiting for something to happen."

Monroe went on to say precious time can be lost when waiting for law enforcement to arrive on the scene of a mass shooting - even if it's only minutes.

But, the president of the American Federation of Teachers says other things should be considered when thinking about arming teachers - like their mental and emotional health.

The head of security for Atlanta Public School told us, Thursday, they are not even considering arming their teachers.

