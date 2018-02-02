GW sorority suspends three members after racially insensitive photo posted

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - George Washington University's chapter of Alpha Phi has suspended three of its members after a racially insensitive photo was posted on social media.

The picture was posted on the app Snapchat and showed the image of a white female student holding up a peeled banana with the caption "Izzy: 'I'm 1/16 black.'"

GW launched an investigation Thursday after they were made aware of the photo.

In a Facebook post the sorority wrote:

On January 31, 2018, a member of our chapter posted a racist image on snapchat that contained two other members in our chapter engaged in offensive and inexcusable behavior. We apologize for the delay in posting this response. We recognize that our earlier response, supplied by our National Headquarters, did not reflect the severity of this racist act. We want to take this opportunity to apologize without qualification and take responsibility for the actions of our members.

We are culpable for this action as a group in which a few felt comfortable making a joke that was distinctly racist, ignorant, and harmful. We are in no way trying to contextualize, excuse, or forgive the events that occurred.

We recognize that there are issues within our organization relating to our privilege and lack of diversity, and we are committed to listening to the voices of those who have been harmed by the actions of those individuals and by our actions as a chapter.

The three members in question are in the process of having their membership terminated.

At this time, we have reached out to the Multicultural Student Services Center in an effort to begin the process towards reconciliation and reeducation.

GW has yet to announce the results from their investigation or if there would be any discplinary action taken against the students.

In a statement released Thursday, George Washington University said: "There was an entirely inappropriate posting on social media last night. Whatever the circumstance, or true intention of those involved, the image was disturbing, hurtful and not reflective of who I know we are as a community. "

