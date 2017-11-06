Morehouse College student's biology rap video goes viral

Photo: Youtube Julien Turner

ATLANTA - A Morehouse College student's extra credit project has grabbed the attention of hundreds of thousands of people on social media, turning a breakdown of biology into a viral sensation.

Julien Turner, a student athlete at the college, created a Youtube remix of Lil Uzi Vert's "XO TOUR Llife3," rapping instead on DNA, mitosis and meiosis.

"I remembered one after my football game that my bio professor, Dr. Davenport, assigned an extra credit assignment to make a music video on any topic we've covered," Turner told 11Alive. "I was listening to 'XO Tour Life' at the time and the phrase "All my cells are dead" stuck with me. From there I just started writing, called a few friends up to record the video, made the video and posted it. I didn't expect it to blow up like this."

Turner and his 15-year-old brother have been making films for about six years, he said. '

"We've been blessed enough to travel the country spreading our vision of providing a voice to the unheard. Our mission is to entertain, inspire, and uplift through our stories," Turner said, adding the pair are working on a series that can educate and entertain via DreadheadFilms.

Already, his biology breakdown has attracted national attention, bridging gaps between the music scene and science.

"The attention is awesome, the best responses have been from teachers telling me their students now understand the concept," Turner saidl. "Kids have been singing it around the country! Also, the celebrity recognition is crazy."

Professor @JuicyJu11: Make a music video over any subject we’ve covered and I’ll curve your overall grade...



Student: Hold my drink... pic.twitter.com/i71nBs1kJ1 — COMMON (@common) November 5, 2017

Men of Morehouse are Innovators, Creators, and Motivators! 🔥🔥💯 https://t.co/pMYpb4Wh2K — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) November 3, 2017

This Biology Student's Brilliant Musical Attempt At Getting Better Grades Has Gone Viralhttps://t.co/uUlPT68YfY pic.twitter.com/Ei3Tydp6T1 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 3, 2017

© 2017 WXIA-TV