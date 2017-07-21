Should some colleges say goodbye to Algebra as a subject?

mathematical education concept - algebra equations handwritten with white chalk on blackboard (Photo: marekuliasz, Marek Uliasz)

Algebra is the most failed course in community colleges across the country, according to reports.

The California Community College System is now straying away from abstract algebra and focusing on real world math applications. In an interview with NPR's Robert Siegel, the chancellor of the system made the argument that algebra can be an obstacle for students obtaining their degrees.

Chancellor Eloy Ortiz said, "We want to take a look at other math pathways, look at the research that's been done across the country and consider math pathways that are actually relevant to the coursework that the student is pursuing."

Listen to the full interview and read the transcript on NPR. Click here.

