Exploding washing machine knocks out Minnesota mother
A central Minnesota mother of five says her Whirlpool Duet washing machine exploded during the spin cycle, firing ball bearings and other parts at her, knocking her unconscious and giving her a concussion. http://kare11.tv/2hxCOZN
WXIA 5:12 PM. EDT November 02, 2017
