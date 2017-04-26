Facebook Live murder renews pressure on social media site

Facebook Live lets you stream videos to friends. (Photo: Facebook)

It's happened again and it's horrifying, another murder posted on Facebook. This time, it was live as a father in Thailand murdered his 11-month-old daughter, then commited suicide.

10News is not showing videos to do our part in stopping this violence.

The post was up 24 hours and seen by nearly a half million people before Facebook pulled it down. The company is now calling it appalling.

There is a renewed pressure for Facebook to do more. There was a big push after a 74-year-old was murdered by a stranger last week in Cleveland.

It's pretty disturbing so many people watched this violence. What’s driving thousands of people to want to watch a father actually hang his baby live on Facebook?

Psychologist Walter Afield from the Neuropsychiatric Institute tells 10News that, as you may suspect, we've become so desensitized to violence that we see on television and in the movies that when a real-life murder happens on our social media, it's hard to separate reality from a stunt scene.

Afield says while the father is to blame for the crime and Facebook absolutely should take some responsibility to stop this, the people watching, sharing, liking and not reporting it have to take a hard look at their role.

“In what context are you watching? Why are you watching? What's the purpose and what are you looking for? Are you acting on it? Is it just you or are you bringing your whole family in to watch violent videos?" Afield asks.

"It irritates me so much because when (Facebook CEO Mark) Zuckerberg just came out to give his speech it was like, “Well, I'll look into it.’ And was sort of namby pamby. This thing here, Facebook should be ashamed of itself. No, what's causing it? I don't know, we’re a more violent society. We’re more used to violence,” says Afield.

So how does Facebook begin to police these live videos? There hasn’t been a lot of change following other crimes posted online.

Facebook did remove the murder video after being asked by Thailand's government.

So can Facebook be charged for not doing more to stop it? Tampa Attorney Casey Ebsary says no. As the service provider, Facebook followed its protocol, cooperated and removed the horrific video, and isn’t liable for what users post.

Users agree to follow the rules to not to post violent content, but for someone who's going to end his life like the dad in Thailand, he probably doesn't care.

The social networking giant has been heavily criticized how it's handling this. Zuckerberg claims the company is reviewing how to monitor violent videos and prevent posting these tragedies.

How specifically? He's not saying.

Ebsary tells 10News that computers using algorithms and artificial intelligence can more easily detect nudity or copyright infringement, but crimes like rape or murder are harder to predict what it'll look like, so Facebook's still relying on users to report it in order to review questionable content.

“There's a technical hurdle that needs to be met, and that will probably come soon," he said. "That's for the machines themselves to be able to identify content that violates terms of service without users having to report it. Two people are talking, and then suddenly one shoots somebody, that's just a video of two people talking as far as even a machine looking at that would see.

"The machine would have to identify a firearm or maybe something happened off screen. It’s very tough, and it is a big challenge."

Until Facebook can get ahead of this technology, it really is up to us. When we see it: speak up, report it to Facebook, and if it's happening live call police.

“Hanging a child, I'm outraged, and I haven't even seen it. I'm outraged a quarter million people saw it. People who saw that video should've been calling, screaming bloody murder. People who saw the thing in Cleveland, should've been screaming and calling, bloody hell, this is terrible stuff get rid of this,” Afield says..

It's pretty easy to report photos and posts on Facebook:

On your phone, press the arrow on the upper right hand side. If you don't see that, you should see the word "REPORT" under a photo.

Then you can select why you want to report the post and select an option like: "I think it shouldn't be on Facebook".

That brings up another menu with different reasons like “Threatening, Violent or Suicidal.” If you select that, it will bring up more options, like “Graphic Violence.

You’re given a few options on what to do next: you can submit the post to Facebook for review and also block, unfollow or unfriend the person on Facebook.

