Falcons stunner: Steve Sarkisian named new offensive coordinator

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons named Steve Sarkisian as their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Sarkisian replaces Kyle Shanahan, who was announced as the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers on Monday

The Falcons have agreed with Steve Sarkisian to become Atlanta’s offensive coordinator. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 7, 2017

The move comes two days after the Falcons lost Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots.

Sarkisian recently served – very briefly – as the offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national college football championship game. He was fired by USC in 2015 by athletic director Pat Haden after a series of embarrassing incidents.

He has spent the majority of his coaching career in college football but spent one season as the quarterbacks coach for the Raiders in 2004.

Sarkisian was Washington’s head coach from 2009-13.

