Falcons vs. Packers second most expensive ticket in Dome history... for now

It's the party of the year: the nostalgia of goodbyes, the glitter of celebrities, the celebration of going to the Super Bowl (fingers crossed). It will be so loud, you won't hear your own screams, just that wonderful roar of everyone's cheers mixing together to drown out the boos of the other team.

The final game at the Georgia Dome will be amazing.

And expensive.

Really, really expensive.

Atlanta has become a city used to hosting big sporting events, and that often means paying big bucks. Even on that scale, the NFC championship game between the Falcons and the Packers is expensive.

On the Monday after the Falcons beat the Seahawks 36-20, tickets to the game are sold out on Ticketmaster, but about 10,000 tickets are still up for grabs on the secondary market.

TicketIQ.com tracks ticket sales and reports the average price to get into the NFC Championship is $777. Even if you're looking for the cheapest option to get in the door, you'll still pay $307. It makes it the second most expensive ticket ever at the Georgia Dome and the third most expensive NFC Championship game since the company starting tracking prices seven years ago.

Only tickets to the the 2013 NCAA Final Four were more expensive with an average cost of $887.

Prices to the Atlanta game are also among the highest for NFC Championships. Blame the Packers. The three highest NFC Championship ticket costs are all games involving the Packers: 2001 Packers @Bears ($1,157), 2015 Packers @ Seahawks ($548), and 2017 Packers @ Falcons ($777).

Because there are still thousands of tickets available on the secondary market, Jess Lawrence with Ticket IQ said prices could come down some, but he doesn't expect a big drop.





"I wouldn't expect a ton of movement," he said. "There are a lot of high-demand factors for these tickets."

The Falcons are favored to win, and he says that always boosts ticket prices for the home crowd. People are willing to pay more to see their team win. The last game at the Georgia Dome, the first possible trip to the Super Bowl in years, and the Packers fan group willing to travel are all factors that will keep prices high.

Have faith in the Falcons and want to book your trip to Houston for the Super Bowl? Good news: the price dropped $1,000 after Dallas lost. Bad news: tickets start at $4368. YIKES.

