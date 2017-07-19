12 people hit by car during funeral at cemetery

(Photo: Arulram Sriram)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say an elderly man driving a car struck a family who was attending a funeral at a local cemetery Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say a family was attending a graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery, located on Garners Ferry Road, when they were struck by a sedan.

There were 12 victims, all with what are described as non life-threatening injuries, although one victim's injuries were said to be "serious." The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I am so fortunate that there were no serious injuries," said Deputy Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly.

Five of the patients went to Palmetto Health Richland, while seven went to Palmetto Health Baptist. Four of the patients who went to Palmetto Health Baptist have been discharged.

Police say right now it's unclear what caused the driver to hit the people. Kelly couldn't rule out malicious intent, but said they were interviewing the driver.

The person for whom the funeral was being held was buried, officials with the cemetery say. Greenlawn was closed for the day, but will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police are working to determine more information. Multiple police vehicle, ambulances, and fire trucks responded to the scene.

