Family of Macon woman shot delivering pizza speaks out

Brooklyn Rouse, a delivery driver for Papa John's Pizza was shot in south Macon while working.

MACON - A central Georgia family is speaking out about their loved one who was shot and left for dead Monday night. 13WMAZ's Marvin James spoke with the family of Brooklyn Rouse and they share how their life has changed in just a matter of days.

"It could've been anybody's baby not just my baby. Anybody who would've delivered a pizza that day probably would have ended up that same way," Warren Rouse, the 21-year-old's father said.

Warren Rouse says his family's emotions range from anger to love to hate over a senseless crime which has his daughter fighting for her life.

"It's been hard but I know she's going to be alright because she's a strong young lady," Brooklyn's mother Maria Rouse said.

She says even though the long road to recovery for the 21 year old is just beginning, she remains hopeful.

"When they give commands telling her to squeeze her hand she does that," Maria Rouse said. "When they tell her to sit up or lay down she lays down so she's doing good."

Her daughter remains in the Medical Center Navicent Health in critical but stable condition.

Much to the delight of a concerned community via social media with hundreds of prayers and get well wishes. In just over 24 hours, the family has exceeded their $5,000 Go Fund Me goal to help assist with medical costs during Brooklyn's journey to better health.

"Just because I don't know how much we will need, don't know how much the bills will be but the community has been great and very supportive," Latavia Coleman, Brooklyn's aunt said. "My timeline has been filled with support for Brooklyn and we just appreciate it."

Brooklyn's grandparents have lived in the Bloomfield neighborhood for more than 20 years. Ironically the shooting on Monday night took place just a mile or two away from there front door. But instead of being angry, this family just wants to help makes things better.

"I think we should be trying to help these kids that are doing these things they probably need more guidance from us as a community," Warren Rouse said. "It's hard but we need to get more involved and help these people out."

"I want everybody to keep on sharing the posts and letting us you know you are praying for us," Zaria Rouse, Brooklyn's sister said. "We fuss and fight sometimes but we'll always be there for her. I love her to death and will do anything for her."

