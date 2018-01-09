Fans lined the streets of Athens to welcome home UGA

Fans welcomed home the Dawgs following the National Championship Game (Photo: WXIA)

ATHENS, Ga. – It’s no surprise that the UGA football team was welcomed home with cheers and ‘Go Dawgs!’

Tuesday morning following the National Championship where the Dawgs fell to Alabama, the team was welcomed back to Athens with support and love.

Dawg Nation turned out and lined the streets outside of Butts-Mehre with pompoms, signs and smiles.

One special fan was Dylan Davis who drew adorable photos for sophomore Mecole Hardman and senior Sony Michel.

Dylan Davis drew these for #4 Mecole Hardman & #1 Sony Michel. Says “I love you” & “You’re going to the NFL” 😍 #godawgs pic.twitter.com/YhI9iq0i8X — Christie Ethridge (@ChristieOnTV) January 9, 2018

Some students who welcomed home the team said they are sad for the seniors like Michel and Chubb following the loss. However, they were thankful for the heart they put into every game this season as well as what they have done for the university.

While it might be a somber day in Athens, there is still a strong presence of love and loyalty for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Watch the Dawgs arrive home:

RELATED | The only words to console UGA fans after heartbreaking loss in National Championship

© 2018 WXIA-TV