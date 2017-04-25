Fans not lovin' McDonald's new uniforms

McDonald’s is making some changes to their uniforms, but not everyone is "lovin’ it."

McDonald’s iconic yellow and red uniforms are no more, but it seems like employees and customers are not liking the new gear.

Last week, the restaurant chain unveiled their two new looks: an all gray shirt and long butchers-like apron.

In an internal survey done by McDonald’s, they said more than 70 percent of workers were liking the uniforms. However now, they are getting a lot of mixed reviews online about the new uniform.

"They look like imperial soldiers aboard Darth Vader’s command ship,” one person said.

Other's like Matt Novak said it reminds in of a 1970's dystopia, but some were “lovin’ it.”

“Is it weird that I totally love it?” Josefina Gonzalez said.

Despite what their uniforms look like, let’s hope the food looks and tastes the same.

