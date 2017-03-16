Father and daughter with same birthday die on same day

Herbert and Alina Ellis died on March 2 from different types of the influenza virus. (Photo: Screenshot from You Caring)

WEST BEND, Wisc. -- A family is mourning the loss of a father and his adult daughter after they died on the same day from different variations of the influenza virus.

WISN-TV reported that Herbert Ellis, 79 and his daughter Alina Ellis, 38 both died on March 2nd at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee. They also shared the same birthday.

Alina was diagnosed with influenza type A then strep throat and MRSA. Herbert was hospitalized later with influenza B, according to WISN. Alina's sister Carine Krull, told reporters that Alina did not have a flu shot, but Herbert had one.

Both Herbert and Alina were known within the educational community, according to a March 10 report in the Washington County Insider. Herbert was a retired teacher and Alina worked as an in-home nanny. for her Hoot House organization.

Alina was also known for donating stuffed Beanie Baby owls to sick kids at area hospitals for the Owls for Owies program. WISN said that more than 300 owls were donated at Alina's funeral service. Krull said that she will continue the Owls for Owies program in honor of her sister's memory.

Krull told the Insider that her sister and father were like 'two peas in a pod."

