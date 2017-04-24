LAGUNA VISTA, Texas -- A photo of a fearless cat in Texas is going viral, as police are sending out a warning about rattlesnakes.

The photo shows a cat right up next to a rattler in Laguna Vista. Police there are warning residents to use caution and always be aware of surroundings, as this is the time of year that rattlers come out of hibernation.

Police say they come out of hibernation in March or April, or when average temperature reaches and stays higher than 60 degrees Fahrenheit. They are most active when temps are between 80 and 90.

Laguna Vista is located about 30 miles northeast of Brownsville near the Texas-Mexico border.

Photos: Fearless cat stares down Texas rattlesnake

