Finding faith: Falcons WR playing in memory of mom

This is Taylor Gabriel's breakout year.

After getting cut by the Cleveland Browns last year, the Falcons claimed the 25-year-old's contract off waivers. This season, he has six touchdown catches and 579 yards.

He's small in size, just 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds. But, he's bursting with speed, earning him the nickname "Turbo."

While Gabriel prepares to play in his first playoff game on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, he has been forced to recall why he even plays football at all.

11Alive Sports' Kim Smith went one-on-one Gabriel, and he opened up about his inspiration, the very inspiration that was taken from him when he was just 15.

Gabriel's mother told him one night she wouldn't always be able to stay with him. When dropping him off at school the next day, she handed him $2 and a Bible, telling him to always cherish it.

Within the hour, she unexpectedly passed away.

