First Lady Sandra Deal takes next step in breast cancer battle

ATLANTA -- Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal says she's taken "the next step in my journey" as she fights breast cancer.

Last month, Deal announced that she would undergo chemotherapy after breast cancer was detected during an annual mammogram.

On Friday, Deal tweeted, "Because chemo causes hair loss, I took the next step in my journey by visiting the beauty shop. Despite a problem there's a solution! Tried and true by many women!"

Deal has said she wants her own experience to serve as an important reminder to other women.

“Since I caught it in its early stages, I am confident that the chemotherapy will yield successful results," she said. "In light of this, I encourage all women to be proactive about their health and see a medical professional for an annual mammogram."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is currently the most common form of cancer in women regardless of race or ethnicity. In fact, 236,968 women - and 2,141 men - were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 which is the most recent year available.

It is also the most common cause of cancer death among Hispanic women and second most common cause of cancer death among several other ethnicities.

You can learn more about breast cancer screening services offered in Georgia at the Georgia Department of Public Health's prevention program website.

