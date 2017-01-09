First Latina, openly gay man seated in Georgia legislature

Rep. Brenda Lopez (D-Norcross) takes the oath to become Georgia's first Latina lawmaker

ATLANTA -- Georgia’s General Assembly convened Monday for its forty day session.

One of its newest members sworn in was Rep. Brenda Lopez (D-Norcross), the first Latina ever elected to the Georgia legislature. Lopez is an immigration attorney. She won the state's only majority Hispanic House district.

Elected as a Democrat, Lopez acknowledged that polls show as many as 25% of Hispanic voters voted for Republican Donald Trump in November. She said Democrats can't take Hispanic voters for granted.

"We have multiple interests, particularly if you're going to speak on behalf of any ethnic community, there’s no homogenous perspective on anything," Lopez said. "So we always have to take that into consideration when we’re making decisions on any legislation or laws."

Another newcomer was Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville), the first openly gay man to get elected to the legislature. Park is also Asian. Asked what he says to people who view him as a role model, Park said "it’s an honor. It’s a humbling experience to be considered a role model in many regards."

Park also happens to be Asian, but he says kitchen table issues got him elected.

Rashad Taylor was the first openly gay man to serve in the legislature, but he didn’t come out until after he was elected, and then he lost his seat after redistricting.

