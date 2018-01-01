First supermoon of 2018 falls on New Year's Day

(Photo by NASA/Bill Ingalls via Getty Images)

The New Year is set for a bright beginning with the first supermoon of 2018 falling on Jan. 1.

The first full moon of the year is a supermoon, according to NASA. A supermoon appears bigger and brighter than a full moon. According to NASA, what we call a supermoon is what astronomers would call a perigean full moon: a full moon occurring near or at the time when the moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth.

A supermoon can appear as much as 14% bigger and 30% brighter than when a full moon is at its farthest distance from Earth, NASA said.

The astronomical term for a supermoon is "perigee syzygy." (Syzygy is when the sun, moon and Earth are all aligned in a straight line.)

If you aren't feeling up to moongazing after New Year's Eve, you'll have a second chance to catch a supermoon at the end of January.

In 2018, there will be one other supermoon on January 31, 2018. According to NASA, the Jan. 31 supermoon will feature a total lunar eclipse.

“The lunar eclipse on January 31 will be visible during moonset. Folks in the Eastern United States, where the eclipse will be partial, will have to get up in the morning to see it,” Noah Petro, a research scientist from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said in a statement.

