Fla. man changes middle name to Trump

Donald Trump McGovern says he admires the president.

What's in a name?

For 80-year-old Donald McGovern — a whole lot.

The man from Tallahassee, Florida, shares a last name with a failed Democratic presidential candidate (George McGovern '72), was elated when a candidate (Donald Trump) with whom he shares a first name was elected as the 45th president of the United States.

So much so that, days before Trump was sworn in, the retiree filed for a name change: He requested that his middle name, Charles, be changed to "Trump," making him Donald Trump McGovern

"Because I totally, totally believe in the man," McGovern said about his intention behind the name change. "Because I totally believe in his forwardness."

The change-of-name request, which he filed on Jan. 6, was granted mid-April.

"He was originally an actor or a showman. That's what you have to be in today's world as a president," McGovern said.

He admires everything he's seen about the president so far in his first year in office.

"I don't understand a couple of things that he's done. But still, he's our chief and commander," McGovern said passionately, with tears in his eyes. McGovern, who like Trump worked in real estate, even speaks with a cadence similar to the president's.

It's not the first time McGovern has expressed such staunch support for a president. His two kids' middle names are Kennedy, after slain President John F. Kennedy.

McGovern says he was a lance corporal in the Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam war. He remembers losing six of his comrades, one who died in his arms.

"We never give up. That's what you hear about the Marines, and it's true. We do not give up," said McGovern, adding he believes the president has that same determination despite not having served in the military himself.

"He will be recognized, I hope, not only by this country, but by the world — as a true, true, leader of leaders."

