Fla. man mistakes bank drive through for a Taco Bell, gets DUI

SPRING HILL, FLA-- A Tampa man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after being reported as unconscious in a Bank of America drive through lane.

According to a Hernando County Sheriff's Office report, the bank manager, Martin Claussen called police after knocking on Douglas Francisco's window for "some time" before the driver regained consciousness. The 28-year-old driver then tried to order a burrito, but Claussen told him that he was not at a Taco Bell.

When police arrived at the Bank of America at 7184 Mariner Blvd, Francisco was sitting in a blue Hyundai in the front parking lot. The motor was running.

The deputy reported that Francisco "made several statements that were differing with reality," and that during a field sobriety test, his movements were slow in a way that was consistent with someone on prescription narcotics.

Deputies also found Oxycodone and Alprazolam, the generic name for Xanax, on the driver, however he had a prescription for both. Drug test results are pending.

