Florida detective captures 9-foot-long anaconda

LEON COUNTY, Fla. -- Sheriff’s deputies in Leon County received an unusual call this week after a large yellow anaconda was spotted near a neighborhood.

Thankfully, Leon County Sheriff’s Detective Emily Shaw had experience handling exotic animals and could safely capture the 9-foot-long snake, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page.

“Thanks Detective Emily Shaw for really being #ALLin,” the post read.

The snake was found on the east side of the county and was likely a pet that either escaped or released, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that instead of releasing pets, owners should contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

