Florida sheriff's office warns of bath salts that look like candy

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning of synthetic drugs that look like Halloween candy. (Photo: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning of synthetic drugs that look like candy.

The sheriff’s office issued a warning on its Facebook page on Oct. 21.

Deputies found a glass mason jar with multi-colored, crystal-like substance during a traffic stop on Oct. 18. The substance tested positive for bath salts and weighed 80.1 grams.

On Oct. 19, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies confiscated another substance in a foil bag. However, the sheriff’s office does not believe the two incidents are related.

The sheriff’s office has arrested Brittany Wilson in connection to one of the incidents.

"’Bath Salts’ could be easily confused with candy,” the Facebook post reads. “It is best practice to not accept anything that is not completely sealed or a well known type of candy.”

Go to the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s website for more information on bath salts.

© 2017 WTSP-TV