Florida sheriff's office doles out advice in viral post

The sheriff’s office in one Florida County has a message to pass along – if you’ve got something you don’t want deputies to see, don’t give them reason to stop you.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of a pickup truck that deputies pulled over. The truck had seven 30-pack cases of Natural Light in the bed. Deputies also apparently found marijuana in the center console and an altered driver’s license.

Deputies say the driver was speeding and being reckless on I-10 before being pulled over. According to the post, the driver was going to jail.

The photo was posted Friday afternoon and as of 7:15pm, had been shared more than 2,300 times.

