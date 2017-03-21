Florida teacher says 'I want to kiss you' during DUI test

Saryna Parker (Photo: Miami-Dade police)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. -- A middle school teacher in South Florida was arrested after she was involved in a rear-end crash that led to a DUI test which included her saying that she wanted to kiss a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

The Miami Herald reported that Saryna Parker, 43, crashed into a Chrysler van which was stopped in traffic around 8 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 1 at Southwest 182nd Avenue in Homestead.

According to the FHP, Parker had slurred speech and had the strong smell of alcohol on her breath after a trooper approached her vehicle.

The trooper also discovered that the South Dade Middle School teacher also had her 10-year-old son in the car at the time of the crash.

Parker initially told the FHP trooper that she was not the driver and she also attempted to leave the area to go to the bathroom, the Herald wrote. The trooper placed Parker in handcuffs and called in backup to help assist in administrating the sobriety test.

Parker could not maintain her balance during several tests and was unsteady on her feet according to the FHP report. She then said to the trooper conducting the DUI tests, "I feel like kissing you."

She refused to submit to a breathalyzer test and was placed under arrest. When she was placed into the back of the patrol car, Parker allegedly kicked the trooper in the groin area, landing her a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Miami-Dade Public Schools told the Herald that Parker was on probationary status and will be fired.

