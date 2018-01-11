NC school temporarily closes after over 160 students miss class due to flu

MATTHEWS, N.C. -- A recent flu outbreak has forced a local school to temporarily close its doors.

Carmel Christian School in Matthews sent out an email informing parents that a flu outbreak has caused over 140 students, four teachers and a school nurse to be absent Tuesday.

Another 21 students 'left to go home' due to flu-like symptoms, the email said.

The school announced it will be closed Thursday, January 11 and is expected to reopen Tuesday, January 16.

Below is the entirety of the school's email.

Dear CCS Families, We are unfortunately experiencing a flu outbreak throughout CCS. As of today, we had 143 students, 4 teachers, and 1 school nurse absent. During the day, another 21 students left to go home with flu-like symptoms. After consultation with the Health Department, we believe it is most prudent to cancel school after tomorrow. Therefore, CCS will be closed Thursday, January 11 and re-open Tuesday, January 16. Even though we will operate tomorrow as usual in all areas, if your children are showing any flu like symptoms or experiencing any fever, please keep them home Wednesday as well. I am so sorry for the inconvenience this may cause, but we believe this is the best course of action to allow sick students to recover and prevent further outbreak throughout our school community. Blessings! Mike Long Head of School

North Carolina officials reported the first child death from the flu for this season in late December.

