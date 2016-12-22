For the ocean is dark and full of ... OMG! What is that!?

A Russian sailor tweets photos of scary deep-sea catches. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Turns out, that ocean we all love is full of a whole bunch of nightmarish creatures.

And thanks to one sailor in Russia, there are pictures.

The Moscow Times reports that Roman Fedortsov works on a fishing trawler in a port city located in the extreme northwest part of Russia.

Every so often, the net on Fedortsov's boat snags something unusual and he nonchalantly shares photos holding these deep-dwelling monsters on his Twitter.

Like this... shark?

And this...

And a fish you definitely don't want to run swim into alone

That's it, we're sticking to the shore.

