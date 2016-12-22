For the ocean is dark and full of ... OMG! What is that!?

Turns out, that ocean we all love is full of a whole bunch of nightmarish creatures.
And thanks to one sailor in Russia, there are pictures.
Every so often, the net on Fedortsov's boat snags something unusual and he nonchalantly shares photos holding these deep-dwelling monsters on his Twitter.
Как вам такая красавица? Та #химера, которая сегодня попалась в #трал. #фото_с_борта_судна #промысел #Баренцево_море #рыба #улов #зубы pic.twitter.com/gl4WWlCboc— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 11, 2016
Хороших выходных, сухопутные)! pic.twitter.com/wvMxczSjw4— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 17, 2016
And a fish you definitely don't want to
run swim into alone
Для вновь "прибывших" на борт-очередной подводный хищник #промысел #рыба #фото_с_борта_судна pic.twitter.com/o8j1EzTTRZ— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 16, 2016
That's it, we're sticking to the shore.
