Former President Carter honored Friday at southwest Georgia university

AMERICUS, GA. - Former President Jimmy Carter was honored Friday morning at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.

The school is dedicating its Presidential Plaza. The plaza includes a mounted hand signature in cement from Carter when he was a freshman at the school in 1942.

The plaque reads:

"On February 13, 1942, four freshmen identified as possessing strong leadership skills etched their names in the wet cement of the newly constructed driveway of the Wheatley Building: Bill Davis (DeSoto), John McCrea (Atlanta), Bob Logan (Quitman) and Jimmy Carter (Plains). Jimmy Carter would later become the 76th Governor of Georgia and the 39th President of the United States. In 2014, the cement etching was removed from the driveway to preserve it for future generations of Georgia Southwestern State University students."

