The family of a Macon soldier found dead late Sunday in Hinesville is searching for answers.

Marquez Brown, 23, and another soldier, Malika Jackson, 21, were found shot to death in a townhome.

They were shot by a third person, according to Capt. Chris Reid of Hinesville police.

He said he was being briefed on autopsy results Tuesday afternoon.

Police have called the deaths suspicious, but so far have not released any further details.

Reid said he expects his department will release more information later Tuesday.

An Army spokesman confirmed that the two victims were active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart. He said the Army is cooperating with investigators.

Brown's family is pleading for answers.

"Why did they kill him," his grandmother Patricia Simmons told 13WMAZ on Tuesday. "I just want answers."

Family friend Miracle Walker said Brown was a "gentleman."

"When he chose to go into the Army, he was excited," Walker recalled. "He set high goals and met them. For someone to cut that short ... the family just wants answers.

