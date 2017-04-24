ATLANTA -- Four students at Langston Hughes High School were killed, and another injured, in a south Fulton County crash Monday afternoon.

The teenagers were in a Lincoln Navigator when they collided with a tractor trailer at the Butner and Ridge intersection at Campbellton/Fairburn Road.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the Navigator's driver ran a stop light at the intersection, about three miles from the school, just as the truck was entering the intersection.

One male passenger was thrown from the SUV. Three others had to be extricated, according to police. All four were declared dead on the scene.

“The female was in the far back seat," said Fulton Deputy Fire Chief Charles Stubbs. "My firemen pulled her out one of the back windows.” The female was taken Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Fulton County school system has confirmed all of the victims were Langston Hughes High students, but their names have not been released.

“We just basically heard a loud boom, like it sounded like an explosion," said Maurice Hollins, who works nearby. "And it was horrific.”

