Franklin Graham shares photo of Rev. Billy Graham's grave marker

Photo via Franklin Graham's public Twitter account.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Reverend Franklin Graham took to social media to share a picture of his father's grave marker Saturday.

The social media post came a day after Reverend Billy Graham was laid to rest at the Billy Graham Library. Rev. Graham was buried next to his wife Ruth, who died in 2007 at the age of 87.

His grave marker is simple--a field stone etched with these words under a cross:



Billy Graham

Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ

John 14:6



Rev. Billy Graham was buried with a Bible inside his simple plywood casket that was hand-built by convicted murderers at a Louisiana prison. On Friday, televangelist Jim Bakker broke down in tears when he spoke with NBC Charlotte about the significance of how his casket was assembled.

"Just by being buried in a coffin made by inmates," Bakker said. "That's the [Rev. Graham]."

Bakker was one of the 2,000-plus guests who attended Rev. Billy Graham's funeral Friday.

