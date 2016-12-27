Friends find out they posed in picture almost 30 years ago as Santa, toddler

NEW ORLEANS – Two friends got an unexpected surprise, and a lot of holiday cheer, when a Facebook post revealed the two had already met nearly three decades before.

On Christmas Day, Gentilly resident Megan Braden-Perry posted a picture of herself at the Maison Blanche in New Orleans East in 1987. She was a grinning three-year-old hoisted on the department store Santa’s lap, a pose countless kids have assumed.

“Someone told me to get that photo out of the attic a few days ago,” said Perry laughing.

Less than 24-hours later, Victor Pizarro, who Perry met four years ago, reposted the picture saying he was the Santa in the photo.

“Me! When I was a junior in high school,” his post said. Later in the post comments, he told a friend he was recruited for nighttime Santa that year as a part-time employee.

Pizarro, who was 17 at the time of the photo, said a friend’s mother worked at the department store and told him he could make a little extra money being Santa Claus.

He said once he saw the photo, he remembered working there and thought maybe it could be him.

"It took a minute for it to dawn on me that it was me and her," Pizzaro said. "Mr. Bingle in the background kind of helped cement it, as far as convincing me."

There are plans to recreate the photo before it’s 30th anniversary, the friends said.

PHOTOS: Family poses with Santa for 60 years



(© 2016 WWL)