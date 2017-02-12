WXIA

COVINGTON, Ga – Funeral services were held Saturday for a state trooper who helped guard three Georgia governors, including Gov. Nathan Deal.

Sgt. Tony Henry, 49, died on Feb. 7, 2017, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in December.

Henry graduated from the 76th Trooper School in January 2001 and had spent the last 16 years serving as security not only for Gov. Deal, but also his predecessors, Roy Barnes and Sonny Perdue.

According to his obituary, Henry was best described as “A Trooper’s Trooper.” His widow, Trudy Henry, is a member of the Covington-Newton County 911 department.

“Our hearts are heavy with loss and we grieve with his wife Trudy and the rest of his family,” read a post to Deal’s Facebook page. “We rejoice, however, knowing that he is in a better place. Rest in peace, Tony. We’ll forever cherish our memories of you and with you.

“Team Deal will never be the same.”

PHOTOS: Funeral for Georgia state trooper

