Ga. 'meth queen' arrested days after multi-county drug bust

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. -- An investigation into meth trafficking across north Georgia has led a local drug task force to four arrests - and a large stockpile in Duluth, Ga.

The arrests began in Habersham County where the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) working with the Habersham County Sheriff's Office nabbed 36-year-old Jennifer Bone of Demorest, Ga. and 34-year-old Ronald Jones of Cornelia.

Investigators said they picked up Bone and Jones at a local Circle K convenience store and found 56 grams (about 2 ounces) of meth in their car. Bone was allegedly selling the drugs for another person - 40-year-old Tonya Loudermilk of Duluth, Ga.

And so the clues led investigators to Gwinnett County where the county sheriff's office executed a search warrant on her home at Island Apartments on Satellite Blvd.

When they arrived, they didn't find Loudermilk but they did have an encounter with 40-year-old Derek Lynn Cagley of Newnan. They found him attempting to quickly flush 2 kilograms (about 4.5 pounds) of meth down the toilet. Photos from the scene show that he was unsuccessful and taken into custody. Authorities also recovered $20,000 from the residence.

All three have been arrested and charged with trafficking meth with Bone and Jones in jail in Habersham County and Cagley behind bars in Gwinnett.

Authorities later used Loudermilk's cell phone to track her to an attic in Habersham County. She'll be facing charges of trafficking in both counties.

