Ga. Senate passes bill that allows adoption agencies to reject gay couples

Georgia House

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Senate passed a bill on Friday that some say will allow legal discrimination against gay couples. Sponsors of the bill claim it would prevent the state from forcing faith-based agencies to violate their religious beliefs.

Senate Bill 375, dubbed by some critics the "religious liberties" bill, states "child-placing agencies have the right to provide services in accordance with the agency's sincerely held religious beliefs."

The Senate passed the bill by a 35-19 vote, with voting taking place along party lines. It now heads to the Georgia House.

► RELATED: Bill would let adoption agencies refuse couples based on religious beliefs

Opponents fear the bill could legalize discrimination.

Advocates of the bill contend the bill is not for the purpose of discriminating. Mike Griffin is a lobbyist for the Georgia Baptist Mission Board who favors the bill. Griffin said all the bill is meant to do is protect the first amendment rights of faith-based agencies.

"We think that faith based agencies deserve to have the constitutional protection that they need in order to carry out their mission statement," Griffin maintained.

Opponents have cautioned that the bill could have a negative effect on Georgia's economy, especially when it comes to the state's film industry. It could also harm recruitment of future prospects like Amazon's HQ2, said Jeff Graham with Georgia Equality.

"A lot of these businesses have been very clear that they don’t want to come to a state that is not going to be open and welcome and wanting to do business with all people," he said.

© 2018 WXIA-TV