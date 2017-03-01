GBI starts day two in search for Tara Grinstead's remains
They are searching a pecan farm off of Bowen Mills Highway in Fitzgerald. More than 40 agency vehicles left the scene around 6 p.m. Tuesday and arrived back at the location just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Katelyn Heck, WMAZ 7:56 AM. EST March 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FBI, IRS seize two bars in Milledgeville
-
New developments in Grinstead case
-
United in Pink
-
Arrest in 11-year-old murder case brings questions, not closure
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Law professor explains Duke's gag order
-
First Appearence
-
Macon celebrates Mardi Gras block party
-
Morning fog giving way to a partly sunny sky
-
Suspect arrested in fatal Macon gas station shooting
More Stories
-
Search for Tara Grinstead's remains continues at…Mar. 1, 2017, 8:01 a.m.
-
Macon pedestrian hit, killed on Pio Nono AvenueMar. 1, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
-
Three-car wreck slows I-75 traffic in MaconMar. 1, 2017, 8:32 a.m.