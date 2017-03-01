GBI starts day two in search for Tara Grinstead's remains

They are searching a pecan farm off of Bowen Mills Highway in Fitzgerald. More than 40 agency vehicles left the scene around 6 p.m. Tuesday and arrived back at the location just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Katelyn Heck, WMAZ 7:56 AM. EST March 01, 2017

