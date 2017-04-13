GDOT proposes three-leg roundabout at Macon intersection

Georgia Department of Transportation met with Bibb Commissioners Tuesday to propose a new roundabout on Highway 247 at the intersection of Broadway and Houston Avenue. The area was chosen as a traffic study in 2016 because of safety-related concerns. According to the presentation, the area has seen 142 crashes from 2011 to 2015. 

WMAZ 11:04 AM. EDT April 13, 2017

