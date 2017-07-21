Georgia boy drowns moments after family's vacation started

File Photo (Photo: KARE 11)

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A 3-year-old Georgia boy drowned in a canal moments after he arrived at a vacation home in the Florida Keys with his family.

Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Rosa DiGiovanni's report says Andrew Williams ran through a side yard that leads to a canal while parents Erica and Jeffrey Williams unpacked their truck in the driveway of a home on Key Colony Beach Saturday evening.

The report says the mother went after the boy, but couldn't find him. She heard someone screaming about a child in the canal. Rodney McKinney of Maryville, Missouri, jumped in the water and carried the boy to a dock. The boy's father started CPR. He began breathing, but later died at a hospital.

The family is from Gainesville, Georgia.

