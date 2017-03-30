Georgia Dept. of Public Health advises smoke precautions

The Georgia Department of Public Health issued a statement after Thursday night's interstate fire warning of the possible negative effects of smoke from the blaze.

They indicated that while there are no known toxic materials identified in relation to the fire or smoke from the blaze, the wind is now pushing smoke into areas beyond the immediate vicinity of the fire.

Exposure to smoke can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis and increase risk of respiratory infections.

People with heart disease may experience chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath or fatigue; People with lung disease may not be able to breathe as deeply or as vigorously as usual, and they may experience symptoms such as coughing, phlegm, chest discomfort, wheezing and shortness of breath.

Medical professionals advise everyone to limit exposure to smoke and to stay inside if possible. Keep indoor air as clean as possible. Keep windows and doors closed. Run an air conditioner, if you have one, but keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.

Seek medical attention if you're having difficulty breathing or if your symptoms worsen.

PHOTOS | Interstate 85 fire

© 2017 WXIA-TV