Georgia father comforts baby son as he gets medical shots

The video shows Antwon Lee comforting his young son Debias King Lee as he gets his newborn shots and vaccinations. (Photo: Antwon Lee)

WARRENTON, Ga. – A Georgia man has served an inspiration to several people after a video of him comforting his newborn baby went viral.

The video shows Antwon Lee comforting his young son Debias King Lee as he gets his newborn shots and vaccinations. Antwon Lee said his father also passed away on the same day.

Lee and the nurse administering the shots do everything they can to make sure the baby gets the shots with minimal discomfort.

Lee and Debias live in Warrenton, Georgia, about 110 miles east of Atlanta.

The video has been viewed more than 12.1 million times. It. has more than 170,000 shares, 108,000 interactions as well as thousands of comments.

CBS 46 contributed to this story.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.