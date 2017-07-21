Macon store sells $3.8 million lottery ticket

ABC Food Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Macon.

A Macon store sold a winning lottery ticket worth $3.8 million, according to the Georgia Lottery.

The ticket was sold at the ABC Food Mart located on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

It is a Jumbo Bucks lottery ticket and the winning numbers 08-12-23-24-30-31.





Coming in behind the winning ticket were six tickets worth $500.

The winner has not been identified, but has 180 days from the draw date to come forward.

