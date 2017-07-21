WMAZ
Macon store sells $3.8 million lottery ticket

ABC Food Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Macon sold a winning $3.8 million Jumbo Bucks lottery ticket.

Erica Sharper, WMAZ 5:21 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

A Macon store sold a winning lottery ticket worth $3.8 million, according to the Georgia Lottery.

The ticket was sold at the ABC Food Mart located on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

It is a Jumbo Bucks lottery ticket and the winning numbers 08-12-23-24-30-31. 


Coming in behind the winning ticket were six tickets worth $500. 

The winner has not been identified, but has 180 days from the draw date to come forward. 

