Macon store sells $3.8 million lottery ticket

A Macon store sold a winning lottery ticket worth $3.8 million, according to the Georgia Lottery.
The ticket was sold at the ABC Food Mart located on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
It is a Jumbo Bucks lottery ticket and the winning numbers 08-12-23-24-30-31.
Coming in behind the winning ticket were six tickets worth $500.
The winner has not been identified, but has 180 days from the draw date to come forward.
