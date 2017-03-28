Georgia Senate passes Campus Carry bill

ATLANTA (AP) - A measure that would allow licensed gun owners to carry concealed handguns on public college campuses passed the state Senate Tuesday.

House Bill 280 passed 32 to 22 and now returns to the House, which must pass it before adjourning on Thursday to send the bill to Gov. Nathan Deal.

Deal vetoed a similar measure last year but hasn't taken a firm stance on this year's version.



To win the governor's support, lawmakers added exemptions for preschools and buildings where high school students take courses. The bill also exempts student housing and athletic facilities.

Backers of the bill say holders of state gun permits, age 21 and up, should be able to defend themselves with firearms on college campuses.

"If you believe they should be able to defend themselves, you ought to be able to vote for this bill," said Sen. Bill Heath (R-Bremen).

Critics of the bill cited last year’s veto by Deal, and argued that colleges and guns are an uneasy combination.

"Young people -- young adults in particular get angry more easily," said Sen. Elena Parent (D-Decatur). "They don’t calm down as readily. They make rash decisions. Guns raise the consequences of that for everybody."

Several Republicans were among those who voted against the bill.



Georgia is among 17 states that ban concealed weapons on campuses.

